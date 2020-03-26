Trio-Tech International (NYSEAMERICAN:TRT) Short Interest Update

Trio-Tech International (NYSEAMERICAN:TRT) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totalling 4,200 shares, a drop of 46.2% from the February 27th total of 7,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 8,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:TRT traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $2.67. 18,500 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,071. Trio-Tech International has a fifty-two week low of $2.43 and a fifty-two week high of $5.49.

Trio-Tech International (NYSEAMERICAN:TRT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $8.96 million for the quarter.

Trio-Tech International Company Profile

Trio-Tech International, together with its subsidiaries, provides manufacturing, testing, and distribution services to the semiconductor industry. The company's Testing Services segment offers stabilization bake, thermal shock, temperature cycling, mechanical shock, constant acceleration, gross and fine leak, electrical, static and dynamic burn-in, and vibration testing, as well as reliability lab and microprocessor equipment contract cleaning services.

