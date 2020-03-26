Tripio Trading 0.4% Higher This Week (TRIO)

Tripio (CURRENCY:TRIO) traded 2.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on March 26th. Tripio has a total market capitalization of $2.82 million and $47,944.00 worth of Tripio was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Tripio has traded up 0.4% against the U.S. dollar. One Tripio token can currently be bought for $0.0008 or 0.00000011 BTC on major exchanges including OKEx, DDEX and HADAX.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00002575 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014765 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $173.03 or 0.02559569 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.07 or 0.00193394 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.85 or 0.00042110 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0426 or 0.00000630 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.31 or 0.00034174 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0119 or 0.00000176 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Tripio Profile

Tripio’s genesis date was April 14th, 2018. Tripio’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,750,000,000 tokens. Tripio’s official message board is medium.com/@thetripio. Tripio’s official website is trip.io. Tripio’s official Twitter account is @thetripio.

Buying and Selling Tripio

Tripio can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: DDEX, OKEx and HADAX. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tripio directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Tripio should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Tripio using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

