Trollcoin Trading 18.1% Lower This Week (TROLL)

Trollcoin (CURRENCY:TROLL) traded up 0.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on March 26th. One Trollcoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular exchanges including CryptoBridge and Bleutrade. Trollcoin has a market capitalization of $120,165.22 and approximately $1.00 worth of Trollcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Trollcoin has traded 18.1% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Trollcoin alerts:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00031907 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.55 or 0.00082082 BTC.

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded down 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0135 or 0.00000200 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0464 or 0.00000686 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6,746.64 or 0.99864683 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.52 or 0.00066883 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded 21.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0465 or 0.00000689 BTC.

LuckChain (BASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000061 BTC.

OKCash (OK) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0259 or 0.00000383 BTC.

ParkinGo (GOT) traded up 17.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0858 or 0.00001270 BTC.

Trollcoin Profile

Trollcoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on February 7th, 2014. Trollcoin’s total supply is 592,810,145 coins. Trollcoin’s official website is trollcoin.com. Trollcoin’s official Twitter account is @trollcoinbase.

Buying and Selling Trollcoin

Trollcoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge and Bleutrade. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Trollcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Trollcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Trollcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Trollcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Trollcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.