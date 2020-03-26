TRON (TRX) Reaches Market Capitalization of $795.82 Million

TRON (CURRENCY:TRX) traded up 4.8% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on March 26th. In the last week, TRON has traded 3.3% higher against the US dollar. TRON has a total market capitalization of $795.82 million and approximately $1.02 billion worth of TRON was traded on exchanges in the last day. One TRON coin can currently be purchased for $0.0119 or 0.00000177 BTC on major exchanges including Bittrex, Sistemkoin, Mercatox and OEX.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get TRON alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 9.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002632 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00014736 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $173.06 or 0.02565214 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.26 or 0.00196544 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded down 20.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.86 or 0.00042413 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0427 or 0.00000633 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.32 or 0.00034418 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $7.07 or 0.00104846 BTC.

TRON Coin Profile

TRON launched on September 26th, 2017. TRON’s total supply is 99,281,283,754 coins and its circulating supply is 66,682,072,191 coins. TRON’s official Twitter account is @tronfoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here. TRON’s official message board is medium.com/@Tronfoundation. The Reddit community for TRON is /r/Tronix and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. TRON’s official website is tron.network.

TRON Coin Trading

TRON can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: DDEX, IDCM, Rfinex, Stocks.Exchange, OEX, Liqui, Bitbns, BTC-Alpha, Indodax, ChaoEX, Exrates, CoinEx, Allcoin, Binance, BitForex, Liquid, HitBTC, Bibox, Fatbtc, CoinEgg, BitFlip, Kucoin, YoBit, Trade Satoshi, DragonEX, Huobi, Bitfinex, WazirX, Tidex, Exmo, Bit-Z, Zebpay, CoinExchange, Coinnest, LiteBit.eu, Gate.io, DigiFinex, CoinBene, Coinrail, Upbit, RightBTC, Sistemkoin, OTCBTC, Livecoin, Cryptopia, Bittrex, Cryptomate, Braziliex, LATOKEN, OKEx, CoinTiger, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), Bithumb, Cobinhood, Mercatox, OpenLedger DEX, Neraex, Ovis, CoinFalcon, Coindeal, Kryptono, LBank, IDAX, Hotbit, Koinex and Tokenomy. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TRON directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade TRON should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy TRON using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for TRON Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for TRON and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.