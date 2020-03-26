TrueChain 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $1.30 Million (TRUE)

TrueChain (CURRENCY:TRUE) traded 3.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on March 26th. One TrueChain token can now be bought for about $0.29 or 0.00004353 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including ZB.COM, Bithumb, DragonEX and HitBTC. In the last week, TrueChain has traded down 10.3% against the U.S. dollar. TrueChain has a total market cap of $23.27 million and $1.30 million worth of TrueChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.38 or 0.00050333 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0453 or 0.00000674 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 21.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $339.01 or 0.05045429 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.29 or 0.00063785 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.50 or 0.00037254 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00006141 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00014802 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded down 13.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00010745 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00003444 BTC.

About TrueChain

TrueChain (TRUE) is a token. It launched on January 4th, 2018. TrueChain’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 79,575,543 tokens. The official website for TrueChain is www.truechain.pro. TrueChain’s official Twitter account is @truechaingroup.

TrueChain Token Trading

TrueChain can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bithumb, CoinBene, DragonEX, OKEx, HitBTC and ZB.COM. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TrueChain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade TrueChain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy TrueChain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

