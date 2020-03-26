TrueUSD Market Capitalization Hits $139.74 Million (TUSD)

TrueUSD (CURRENCY:TUSD) traded 0.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on March 26th. TrueUSD has a total market cap of $139.74 million and $610.49 million worth of TrueUSD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One TrueUSD token can now be purchased for $0.99 or 0.00014694 BTC on major exchanges including Kyber Network, Bittrex, Upbit and CoinTiger. In the last week, TrueUSD has traded 0.9% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00002575 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014765 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $173.03 or 0.02559569 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.07 or 0.00193394 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.85 or 0.00042110 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0426 or 0.00000630 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.31 or 0.00034174 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0119 or 0.00000176 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

TrueUSD Token Profile

TrueUSD was first traded on March 31st, 2018. TrueUSD’s total supply is 140,674,730 tokens. TrueUSD’s official Twitter account is @TrustToken. The official website for TrueUSD is www.trusttoken.com.

Buying and Selling TrueUSD

TrueUSD can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: OpenLedger DEX, Bittrex, Binance, Crex24, WazirX, IDEX, Cryptopia, Kyber Network, Bitso, Upbit, CoinTiger, HitBTC, Kuna, HBUS, Koinex and Zebpay. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TrueUSD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TrueUSD should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase TrueUSD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

