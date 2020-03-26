Trupanion Inc (NASDAQ:TRUP) Director H Hays Lindsley Sells 6,000 Shares

Trupanion Inc (NASDAQ:TRUP) Director H Hays Lindsley sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.00, for a total value of $168,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

H Hays Lindsley also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, March 20th, H Hays Lindsley sold 6,000 shares of Trupanion stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.51, for a total value of $153,060.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:TRUP traded up $2.39 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $28.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 319,620 shares, compared to its average volume of 400,134. Trupanion Inc has a fifty-two week low of $20.84 and a fifty-two week high of $38.06. The company has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -471.83 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.73. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.99.

Trupanion (NASDAQ:TRUP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The financial services provider reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.01. Trupanion had a negative return on equity of 1.36% and a negative net margin of 0.47%. The company had revenue of $105.48 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $104.92 million. On average, analysts forecast that Trupanion Inc will post 0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have issued reports on TRUP. Raymond James lowered Trupanion from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on shares of Trupanion in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Trupanion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $32.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Lake Street Capital increased their price objective on Trupanion from to and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Trupanion from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Trupanion presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.75.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TRUP. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in Trupanion in the fourth quarter valued at about $67,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in Trupanion in the fourth quarter valued at about $73,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in Trupanion in the fourth quarter valued at about $120,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Trupanion in the fourth quarter valued at about $219,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Trupanion by 67.5% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,955 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $223,000 after acquiring an additional 2,399 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.93% of the company’s stock.

About Trupanion

Trupanion, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medical insurance for cats and dogs on monthly subscription basis in the United States, Canada, and Puerto Rico. The company operates through Subscription Business and Other Business segments. It serves pet owners and veterinarians through third-party referrals and online member acquisition channels.

