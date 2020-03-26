TSR Inc (NASDAQ:TSRI) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

TSR Inc (NASDAQ:TSRI) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a decline of 90.0% from the February 27th total of 2,000 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 1,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of TSRI stock traded up $0.19 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $3.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,057 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,087. TSR has a 52-week low of $2.64 and a 52-week high of $8.88. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $3.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 1.98. The stock has a market cap of $5.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.26 and a beta of 1.38.

TSR (NASDAQ:TSRI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 13th. The technology company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $15.23 million during the quarter. TSR had a negative return on equity of 27.82% and a negative net margin of 3.10%.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded TSR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

About TSR

TSR, Inc provides contract computer programming services in the New York metropolitan area, New England, and the Mid-Atlantic region. It offers technical computer personnel to supplement the in-house information technology capabilities of its customers in the areas of .net and java application development, android and IOS mobile application platform development, project management, IT security, cloud development and architecture, UI design and development, network infrastructure and support, and database development and administration, as well as provides business analysts.

