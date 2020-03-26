TTC 1-Day Volume Hits $1.22 Million (TTC)

TTC (CURRENCY:TTC) traded 4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on March 26th. One TTC coin can now be bought for about $0.0230 or 0.00000340 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX, Bibox, Upbit and Bittrex. Over the last week, TTC has traded 7.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. TTC has a market cap of $9.46 million and $1.22 million worth of TTC was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.41 or 0.00050417 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0456 or 0.00000675 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 16.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $329.19 or 0.04869645 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.33 or 0.00063986 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.48 or 0.00036677 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00006103 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00014711 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded 12% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00010543 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00003458 BTC.

TTC (TTC) is a coin. Its launch date was March 6th, 2018. TTC’s total supply is 869,044,059 coins and its circulating supply is 412,018,903 coins. The official website for TTC is www.ttc.eco. TTC’s official message board is medium.com/ttc-official-blog. TTC’s official Twitter account is @ttc_protocol. The Reddit community for TTC is /r/TTC_Protocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

TTC can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, Bibox, Bittrex, BitForex and Upbit. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TTC directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade TTC should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy TTC using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

