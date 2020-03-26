Tudor Pickering Reiterates Hold Rating for Husky Energy (TSE:HSE)

Husky Energy (TSE:HSE)‘s stock had its “hold” rating restated by investment analysts at Tudor Pickering in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a C$3.50 price target on the stock. Tudor Pickering’s price target indicates a potential downside of 2.23% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on HSE. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Husky Energy from C$15.00 to C$12.00 in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Husky Energy from C$11.00 to C$5.00 in a research note on Monday, March 16th. National Bank Financial decreased their price target on shares of Husky Energy from C$9.00 to C$5.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Husky Energy from C$8.50 to C$7.50 in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$3.50 price target on shares of Husky Energy and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$8.12.

Shares of HSE stock traded down C$0.02 during trading on Thursday, reaching C$3.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,786,413 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,499,452. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.37, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The company has a market capitalization of $3.17 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.53. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$5.96 and its 200 day moving average price is C$8.71. Husky Energy has a 1-year low of C$2.21 and a 1-year high of C$14.90.

In related news, Director Asim Ghosh acquired 50,000 shares of Husky Energy stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$2.99 per share, for a total transaction of C$149,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 148,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$445,031.60.

Husky Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated energy company. It operates through two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment engages in the exploration for, and development and production of crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGL); marketing of the company's and other producers' crude oil, natural gas, NGL, sulphur, and petroleum coke; pipeline transportation and blending of crude oil and natural gas; and storage of crude oil, diluent, and natural gas.

