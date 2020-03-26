Tuesday Morning (NASDAQ:TUES) Receiving Very Critical Press Coverage, Report Finds

Media stories about Tuesday Morning (NASDAQ:TUES) have been trending very negative on Thursday, InfoTrie Sentiment Analysis reports. The research group identifies negative and positive press coverage by analyzing more than 6,000 news and blog sources in real time. The firm ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative five to positive five, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. Tuesday Morning earned a news impact score of -3.50 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned media headlines about the company an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, meaning that recent press coverage is extremely unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the near term.

TUES has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Tuesday Morning from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. B. Riley decreased their target price on shares of Tuesday Morning from $1.70 to $1.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Tuesday Morning from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday.

Shares of Tuesday Morning stock opened at $0.67 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a current ratio of 1.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.22 million, a PE ratio of -1.60 and a beta of 1.28. Tuesday Morning has a 52-week low of $0.67 and a 52-week high of $2.31. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.55.

Tuesday Morning (NASDAQ:TUES) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $324.41 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $330.23 million. Tuesday Morning had a negative return on equity of 11.05% and a negative net margin of 1.92%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Tuesday Morning will post -0.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tuesday Morning Company Profile

Tuesday Morning Corporation operates as an off-price retailer in the United States. The company offers various products, such as upscale home textiles, home furnishings, housewares, gourmet food products, toys, and seasonal décor products. As of September 30, 2018, it operated approximately 719 stores in 40 states.

