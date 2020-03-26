Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. Cuts Stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. lessened its holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 26.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 58,410 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 20,549 shares during the quarter. Microsoft accounts for approximately 6.2% of Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $9,211,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MSFT. Tairen Capital Ltd grew its position in shares of Microsoft by 164.2% during the 4th quarter. Tairen Capital Ltd now owns 52,939 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $8,348,000 after buying an additional 32,902 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its stake in Microsoft by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 11,718,007 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $1,847,930,000 after acquiring an additional 472,598 shares in the last quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors bought a new position in Microsoft during the 4th quarter valued at $17,234,000. Incline Global Management LLC bought a new position in Microsoft during the 4th quarter valued at $21,391,000. Finally, Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Microsoft by 385.9% during the 4th quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 245,705 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $38,748,000 after acquiring an additional 195,142 shares in the last quarter. 72.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:MSFT traded up $8.96 during trading on Thursday, hitting $155.88. The company had a trading volume of 64,522,890 shares, compared to its average volume of 76,041,240. The stock has a market cap of $1,185.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.11. Microsoft Co. has a one year low of $115.52 and a one year high of $190.70. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $166.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $153.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 2.80 and a quick ratio of 2.77.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The software giant reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $36.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.68 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 40.41% and a net margin of 33.02%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.10 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 5.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 20th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.95%.

MSFT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their target price on Microsoft from $185.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Microsoft from $200.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised Microsoft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $184.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Cowen restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $200.00 target price (up previously from $180.00) on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Microsoft has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $185.42.

In related news, EVP Jean Philippe Courtois sold 18,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.55, for a total transaction of $3,231,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 582,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $104,589,670.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.39% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

