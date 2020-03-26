Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) Position Raised by Guggenheim Capital LLC

Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its stake in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) by 1,007.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 14,655 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 13,332 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Tyler Technologies were worth $4,397,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Tyler Technologies by 18.6% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 30,235 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,071,000 after buying an additional 4,731 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp bought a new stake in Tyler Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $11,587,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ bought a new stake in Tyler Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $810,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Tyler Technologies by 166.5% in the fourth quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 27,615 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,286,000 after buying an additional 17,254 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Tyler Technologies by 390.9% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,693 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,308,000 after buying an additional 14,089 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.86% of the company’s stock.

Get Tyler Technologies alerts:

TYL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Tyler Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Northcoast Research cut Tyler Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $275.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Benchmark raised their target price on Tyler Technologies from $285.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on Tyler Technologies from $280.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut Tyler Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $310.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Tyler Technologies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $314.78.

In related news, CFO Brian K. Miller sold 2,000 shares of Tyler Technologies stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $333.43, for a total transaction of $666,860.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 46,541 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,518,165.63. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Dustin R. Womble sold 55,000 shares of Tyler Technologies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $335.25, for a total value of $18,438,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 220,622 shares in the company, valued at $73,963,525.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 91,050 shares of company stock worth $30,295,348. Company insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE TYL opened at $262.14 on Thursday. Tyler Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $197.77 and a fifty-two week high of $340.80. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $310.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $290.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market cap of $10.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 72.02, a P/E/G ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 0.80.

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The technology company reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.30. Tyler Technologies had a net margin of 13.49% and a return on equity of 11.38%. The business had revenue of $288.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $291.57 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.26 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Tyler Technologies, Inc. will post 4.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tyler Technologies Profile

Tyler Technologies, Inc provides integrated information management solutions and services for the public sector in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Enterprise Software, and Appraisal and Tax. It offers financial management solutions, including modular fund accounting systems for government agencies or not-for-profit entities; utility billing systems for the billing and collection of metered and non-metered services; products to automate city and county functions, such as municipal courts, parking tickets, equipment and project costing, animal and business licenses, permits and inspections, code enforcement, citizen complaint tracking, ambulance billing, fleet maintenance, and cemetery records management; and student information and transportation solutions for K-12 schools.

Read More: When can a hold rating present a buying opportunity?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TYL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL).

Receive News & Ratings for Tyler Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tyler Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.