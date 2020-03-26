Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) Shares Sold by Baird Financial Group Inc.

Baird Financial Group Inc. cut its stake in shares of Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) by 8.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 176,108 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,399 shares during the quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Tyson Foods were worth $16,033,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its stake in shares of Tyson Foods by 72.3% during the 4th quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 69,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,322,000 after purchasing an additional 29,140 shares during the period. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Tyson Foods by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC now owns 8,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $733,000 after acquiring an additional 356 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp grew its stake in Tyson Foods by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 26,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,396,000 after acquiring an additional 1,961 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. grew its stake in Tyson Foods by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. now owns 9,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $864,000 after acquiring an additional 284 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Tyson Foods by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 46,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,198,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. 68.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on TSN shares. ValuEngine raised shares of Tyson Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Buckingham Research lowered their price objective on shares of Tyson Foods from $92.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Cfra raised shares of Tyson Foods to a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Stephens lowered their price objective on shares of Tyson Foods from $95.00 to $84.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Tyson Foods from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $88.54.

NYSE:TSN opened at $63.19 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $21.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The company’s 50-day moving average is $68.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $82.09. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a 12-month low of $42.57 and a 12-month high of $94.24.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.70 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $10.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.09 billion. Tyson Foods had a net margin of 4.71% and a return on equity of 14.36%. Tyson Foods’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.58 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 6.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 1st will be issued a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.66%. This is a positive change from Tyson Foods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 29th. Tyson Foods’s dividend payout ratio is 30.77%.

In other Tyson Foods news, CEO Noel W. White sold 17,417 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.29, for a total value of $1,589,997.93. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.68% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Tyson Foods

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and live market hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully-cooked meats; and raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products.

