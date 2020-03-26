U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) Shares Sold by Standard Life Aberdeen plc

Standard Life Aberdeen plc cut its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) by 4.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 683,520 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 34,527 shares during the quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $40,529,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $5,529,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 11.3% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 531,588 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,517,000 after purchasing an additional 54,134 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc boosted its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 20.2% in the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 639,487 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,389,000 after purchasing an additional 107,374 shares during the period. Capital Investment Services of America Inc. boosted its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Services of America Inc. now owns 23,241 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,378,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 356,933 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $21,163,000 after purchasing an additional 16,495 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of USB stock traded up $4.15 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $36.18. The stock had a trading volume of 16,013,856 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,939,346. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.46 billion, a PE ratio of 8.74, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.14. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $45.85 and its 200 day moving average is $54.20. U.S. Bancorp has a twelve month low of $28.59 and a twelve month high of $61.11.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.08. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 25.30% and a return on equity of 15.23%. The company had revenue of $5.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.78 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.07 EPS. U.S. Bancorp’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 30th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.64%. U.S. Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 38.71%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Odeon Capital Group started coverage on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a report on Thursday, December 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wedbush decreased their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $56.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut U.S. Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $58.00 to $55.50 in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised U.S. Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, Barclays restated a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. U.S. Bancorp currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.09.

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services in the United States. It operates in five segments: Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support.

