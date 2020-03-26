U.S. Global Investors, Inc. to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.00 (NASDAQ:GROW)

U.S. Global Investors, Inc. (NASDAQ:GROW) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, March 26th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.0025 per share by the asset manager on Monday, June 29th. This represents a $0.03 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 12th.

Shares of NASDAQ GROW traded up $0.12 on Thursday, reaching $1.04. 59,969 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 34,506. U.S. Global Investors has a fifty-two week low of $0.80 and a fifty-two week high of $2.29. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1.15 and a 200 day moving average of $1.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.22 million, a PE ratio of -4.33 and a beta of 1.43.

Get U.S. Global Investors alerts:

U.S. Global Investors (NASDAQ:GROW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The asset manager reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter. U.S. Global Investors had a negative net margin of 97.61% and a negative return on equity of 17.39%. The company had revenue of $0.89 million for the quarter.

Separately, ValuEngine raised shares of U.S. Global Investors from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th.

About U.S. Global Investors

U.S. Global Investors, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to investment companies. It also provides its services to pooled investment vehicles. The firm manages equity and fixed income mutual funds for its clients. It also manages hedge funds. The firm also manages exchange traded funds.

Featured Article: Inflation

Receive News & Ratings for U.S. Global Investors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U.S. Global Investors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.