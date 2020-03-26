Uber Technologies Inc (NYSE:UBER) Director Garrett Camp Sells 170,000 Shares

Uber Technologies Inc (NYSE:UBER) Director Garrett Camp sold 170,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.62, for a total transaction of $4,695,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Garrett Camp also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, March 24th, Garrett Camp sold 170,000 shares of Uber Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.28, for a total transaction of $4,297,600.00.

On Thursday, March 12th, Garrett Camp sold 170,000 shares of Uber Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.24, for a total transaction of $3,950,800.00.

On Tuesday, March 10th, Garrett Camp sold 170,000 shares of Uber Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.28, for a total transaction of $4,807,600.00.

On Thursday, February 20th, Garrett Camp sold 170,000 shares of Uber Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.64, for a total transaction of $6,908,800.00.

On Tuesday, February 18th, Garrett Camp sold 170,000 shares of Uber Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.86, for a total transaction of $6,776,200.00.

On Thursday, February 6th, Garrett Camp sold 170,000 shares of Uber Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.03, for a total transaction of $6,295,100.00.

On Tuesday, February 4th, Garrett Camp sold 170,000 shares of Uber Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.62, for a total transaction of $6,565,400.00.

On Thursday, January 23rd, Garrett Camp sold 170,000 shares of Uber Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.44, for a total transaction of $6,364,800.00.

On Tuesday, January 21st, Garrett Camp sold 170,000 shares of Uber Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.96, for a total transaction of $6,283,200.00.

On Thursday, January 9th, Garrett Camp sold 170,000 shares of Uber Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.77, for a total transaction of $5,740,900.00.

Shares of NYSE:UBER traded up $1.93 during trading on Thursday, reaching $28.12. 41,325,182 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 38,709,086. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.15 billion and a PE ratio of -3.39. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.62. Uber Technologies Inc has a 12-month low of $13.71 and a 12-month high of $47.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 2.47 and a quick ratio of 2.47.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.64) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.68) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $4.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.06 billion. Uber Technologies had a negative net margin of 60.13% and a negative return on equity of 89.29%. Uber Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Uber Technologies Inc will post -2.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of UBER. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 15.9% during the third quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 24,452 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $741,000 after acquiring an additional 3,356 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 13.1% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,822,271 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $116,465,000 after acquiring an additional 443,491 shares during the period. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Uber Technologies during the third quarter worth approximately $94,000. Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 24.3% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 283,239 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $8,767,000 after acquiring an additional 55,339 shares during the period. Finally, Andra AP fonden purchased a new position in shares of Uber Technologies during the third quarter worth approximately $2,937,000. 58.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

UBER has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $58.00 to $43.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from to in a report on Friday, March 20th. Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Wedbush reissued a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Monday, February 10th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Uber Technologies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.14.

About Uber Technologies

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and supports proprietary technology applications that enable independent providers of ridesharing, and meal preparation and delivery services to transact with end-users worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Core Platform and Other Bets. Its driver partners provide ridesharing services through a range of vehicles, such as cars, auto rickshaws, motorbikes, minibuses, or taxis, as well as based on the number of riders under the UberBLACK, UberX, UberPOOL, Express POOL, and Uber Bus names; and restaurant and delivery partners provide meal preparation and delivery services under the Uber Eats name.

