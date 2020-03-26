Ubiq (UBQ) Price Reaches $0.0562 on Major Exchanges

Ubiq (CURRENCY:UBQ) traded up 3.5% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on March 26th. In the last seven days, Ubiq has traded 5.8% higher against the dollar. Ubiq has a total market capitalization of $2.40 million and approximately $538.00 worth of Ubiq was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ubiq coin can currently be bought for about $0.0562 or 0.00000828 BTC on popular exchanges including LiteBit.eu, Bittrex, Cryptopia and Upbit.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Expanse (EXP) traded up 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0243 or 0.00000359 BTC.

Pirl (PIRL) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0053 or 0.00000078 BTC.

Travelflex (TRF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Atheios (ATH) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC.

UR (UR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Ubiq Coin Profile

Ubiq (CRYPTO:UBQ) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Dagger hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 29th, 2016. Ubiq’s total supply is 42,609,099 coins. Ubiq’s official Twitter account is @ubiqsmart. The Reddit community for Ubiq is /r/Ubiq and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ubiq’s official website is ubiqsmart.com.

Ubiq Coin Trading

Ubiq can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Upbit, Bittrex, LiteBit.eu and Cryptopia. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ubiq directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ubiq should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ubiq using one of the exchanges listed above.

