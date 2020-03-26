UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Acquires 124,971 Shares of Snap Inc (NYSE:SNAP)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in Snap Inc (NYSE:SNAP) by 6.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,924,350 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 124,971 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned about 0.14% of Snap worth $31,425,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SNAP. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Snap by 408.3% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 9,951,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,515,000 after purchasing an additional 7,994,000 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Snap by 67.6% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 14,327,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,969,000 after acquiring an additional 5,778,674 shares during the period. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Snap in the third quarter worth $51,744,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Snap by 219.1% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 4,148,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,552,000 after acquiring an additional 2,848,867 shares during the period. Finally, AO Asset Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Snap in the fourth quarter worth $42,311,000. 36.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE SNAP traded up $0.72 on Thursday, hitting $11.95. 19,970,283 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 30,746,391. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $14.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.36. Snap Inc has a 52-week low of $7.89 and a 52-week high of $19.75. The company has a market capitalization of $15.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.93 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a current ratio of 5.29, a quick ratio of 5.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Snap (NYSE:SNAP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.02. Snap had a negative return on equity of 46.63% and a negative net margin of 60.25%. The business had revenue of $560.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $561.87 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.04) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 43.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Snap Inc will post -0.54 earnings per share for the current year.

SNAP has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $19.00 price objective on shares of Snap in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Atlantic Securities raised Snap from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $14.00 to $17.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Cowen raised Snap from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $16.00 to $20.00 in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Aegis initiated coverage on Snap in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 price objective on shares of Snap in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Snap currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.59.

In related news, CTO Robert C. Murphy sold 2,500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.31, for a total value of $23,275,000.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 83,541,864 shares in the company, valued at $777,774,753.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Derek Andersen sold 39,801 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.47, for a total value of $376,915.47. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,593,141 shares in the company, valued at $15,087,045.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 5,152,218 shares of company stock worth $63,847,226 over the last quarter.

Snap Inc operates as a camera company in the United States and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a camera application that helps people to communicate through short videos and images. It also provides Camera, a tool to personalize and add context to Snaps; Friends Page that allows creating and watching stories, chatting with groups, making voice and video calls, and communicating through a range of contextual stickers and Bitmojis; and Discover that helps surfacing the stories and shows from publishers, creators, and the community, based on a user's subscriptions and interests.

