UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Acquires 12,841 Shares of FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS) by 8.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 156,878 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,841 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned 0.41% of FactSet Research Systems worth $42,090,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of FDS. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of FactSet Research Systems in the first quarter valued at $85,000. Virtu Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 51.3% in the third quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 6,210 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,509,000 after buying an additional 2,105 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 9.4% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 25,352 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,148,000 after buying an additional 2,186 shares in the last quarter. Andra AP fonden increased its stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 17.9% in the third quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 11,200 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,721,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems in the third quarter valued at $258,000. 98.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays restated a “hold” rating and issued a $270.00 target price on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. UBS Group lowered their target price on FactSet Research Systems from $245.00 to $241.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on FactSet Research Systems in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $253.00 target price for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have assigned a hold rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $243.00.

In related news, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 1,769 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $286.84, for a total value of $507,419.96. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 5,563 shares in the company, valued at $1,595,690.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director James J. Mcgonigle sold 2,683 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $267.28, for a total value of $717,112.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 20,716 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,536,972.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 12,665 shares of company stock worth $3,420,650. 2.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

FactSet Research Systems stock traded up $24.83 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $257.56. The stock had a trading volume of 528,761 shares, compared to its average volume of 409,850. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $271.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $265.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.46 billion, a PE ratio of 27.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.94. FactSet Research Systems Inc. has a 12 month low of $195.22 and a 12 month high of $310.25. The company has a current ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 19th. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th were issued a $0.72 dividend. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 27th. FactSet Research Systems’s dividend payout ratio is 28.80%.

FactSet Research Systems Profile

FactSet Research Systems Inc provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment community in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company delivers insight and information to financial investment professionals through its analytics, services, contents, and technologies.

