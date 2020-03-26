UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Acquires 19,787 Shares of Aramark (NYSE:ARMK)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) by 2.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 807,506 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 19,787 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned about 0.32% of Aramark worth $35,046,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in shares of Aramark by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 83,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,643,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares during the period. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. grew its position in shares of Aramark by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. now owns 13,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $601,000 after purchasing an additional 549 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Aramark by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $886,000 after purchasing an additional 549 shares during the period. Comerica Bank grew its position in shares of Aramark by 9.5% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 12,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $583,000 after purchasing an additional 1,112 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of Aramark by 44.9% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,000 after purchasing an additional 1,265 shares during the period. 97.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on ARMK shares. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of Aramark in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Berenberg Bank lowered Aramark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $37.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Aramark from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Citigroup upgraded Aramark from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $39.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Aramark from $47.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.64.

NYSE:ARMK traded up $1.63 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $21.37. 5,449,499 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,167,080. Aramark has a twelve month low of $9.65 and a twelve month high of $47.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $33.13 and a 200 day moving average of $41.08. The stock has a market cap of $4.71 billion, a PE ratio of 15.71, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.06.

Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.07. Aramark had a return on equity of 16.88% and a net margin of 2.12%. The firm had revenue of $4.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.30 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.63 EPS. The business’s revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Aramark will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 13th were issued a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 12th. Aramark’s payout ratio is presently 19.64%.

In related news, Director Greg Creed acquired 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $34.30 per share, with a total value of $102,900.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 3,488 shares in the company, valued at approximately $119,638.40. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Ridge Lp Mantle sold 20,517,966 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.01, for a total value of $533,672,295.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders bought 71,400 shares of company stock valued at $1,722,168. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Aramark Company Profile

Aramark provides food, facilities management, and uniform services to education, healthcare, business and industry, sports, leisure, and corrections clients in North America and internationally. It operates in three segments: Food and Support Services United States, Food and Support Services International, and Uniform and Career Apparel.

