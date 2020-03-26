UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Acquires 24,987 Shares of Newell Brands Inc (NYSE:NWL)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in Newell Brands Inc (NYSE:NWL) by 1.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,773,179 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,987 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned 0.42% of Newell Brands worth $34,081,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Pzena Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Newell Brands by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 25,315,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $486,559,000 after acquiring an additional 144,423 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in Newell Brands by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,978,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $355,276,000 after buying an additional 66,132 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in Newell Brands by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,618,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,982,000 after buying an additional 247,208 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Newell Brands by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,746,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,790,000 after buying an additional 87,167 shares during the period. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. increased its position in Newell Brands by 92.9% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 2,499,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,043,000 after buying an additional 1,203,809 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.42% of the company’s stock.

In other news, major shareholder Carl C. Icahn purchased 1,168,230 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $13.54 per share, with a total value of $15,817,834.20. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Robert Andrew Schmidt purchased 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $15.07 per share, for a total transaction of $37,675.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,675. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 2,347,069 shares of company stock worth $31,349,374 over the last ninety days. 0.97% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Newell Brands from $24.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on shares of Newell Brands in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Newell Brands from $20.00 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Newell Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Newell Brands presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.67.

Shares of NYSE NWL traded up $1.35 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $14.11. The company had a trading volume of 4,451,951 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,406,365. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a current ratio of 2.98. Newell Brands Inc has a one year low of $10.44 and a one year high of $20.99. The firm has a market cap of $4.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.13, a PEG ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 0.90. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.42.

Newell Brands (NYSE:NWL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 14th. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.03. Newell Brands had a positive return on equity of 9.55% and a negative net margin of 46.92%. The company had revenue of $2.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.58 billion. Newell Brands’s revenue was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.71 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Newell Brands Inc will post 1.22 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 13th. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th were paid a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.52%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 27th. Newell Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.45%.

Newell Brands Profile

Newell Brands Inc designs, manufactures, sources, and distributes consumer and commercial products worldwide. The company's Live segment offers household products, including kitchen appliances, gourmet cookware, bakeware and cutlery, food storage and home storage products, fresh preserving products, and home fragrance products; and baby gear, infant care, and health products primarily under Aprica, Baby Jogger, Ball, Calphalon, Chesapeake Bay Candle, Crock-Pot, FoodSaver, Graco, Mr.

