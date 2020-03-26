UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Acquires 29,877 Shares of Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW) by 8.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 379,075 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,877 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned about 0.47% of Arrow Electronics worth $32,123,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ARW. Americana Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Arrow Electronics in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Arrow Electronics in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Huntington National Bank bought a new stake in shares of Arrow Electronics in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. CFM Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Arrow Electronics in the fourth quarter worth $52,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Arrow Electronics by 53.2% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 826 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 287 shares during the period. 94.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently commented on ARW. Wells Fargo & Co cut their price objective on Arrow Electronics from $72.00 to $48.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 20th. TheStreet lowered Arrow Electronics from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $74.13.

Shares of ARW traded up $2.00 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $54.12. The stock had a trading volume of 740,567 shares, compared to its average volume of 693,066. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.10. Arrow Electronics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $39.25 and a 12 month high of $86.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.22 billion, a PE ratio of -22.64, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.34. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $66.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $76.26.

Arrow Electronics (NYSE:ARW) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The technology company reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.17 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $7.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.34 billion. Arrow Electronics had a positive return on equity of 12.67% and a negative net margin of 0.71%. Arrow Electronics’s quarterly revenue was down 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.57 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Arrow Electronics, Inc. will post 7.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Arrow Electronics

Arrow Electronics, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to industrial and commercial users of electronic components and enterprise computing solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Global Components and Global Enterprise Computing Solutions. The Global Components segment markets and distributes semiconductor products and related services; passive, electro-mechanical, and interconnect products consisting primarily of capacitors, resistors, potentiometers, power supplies, relays, switches, and connectors; and computing and memory products, as well as other products and services.

