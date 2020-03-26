UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Acquires 617,113 Shares of Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO) by 161.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 999,470 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 617,113 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned 0.36% of Brown & Brown worth $39,459,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in BRO. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Brown & Brown in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Brown & Brown by 121.8% during the 4th quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 914 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 502 shares during the period. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI bought a new position in shares of Brown & Brown during the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Brown & Brown by 60.9% during the 4th quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 1,424 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 539 shares during the period. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Brown & Brown by 107.5% during the 4th quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 3,752 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $148,000 after buying an additional 1,944 shares during the period. 72.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:BRO traded up $1.77 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $35.90. The company had a trading volume of 1,747,460 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,910,981. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The company has a market cap of $9.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.46, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.65. Brown & Brown, Inc. has a 12-month low of $29.06 and a 12-month high of $48.69. The company has a fifty day moving average of $43.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.60.

Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $579.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $563.56 million. Brown & Brown had a return on equity of 12.23% and a net margin of 16.66%. Brown & Brown’s revenue was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.27 EPS. Research analysts expect that Brown & Brown, Inc. will post 1.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on BRO shares. SunTrust Banks reissued a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price target on shares of Brown & Brown in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Brown & Brown from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Brown & Brown in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Raymond James lowered their price target on Brown & Brown from $48.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Brown & Brown from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Brown & Brown currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.17.

In other news, EVP Chris L. Walker sold 4,469 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.46, for a total value of $216,567.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 16.69% of the company’s stock.

Brown & Brown, Inc markets and sells insurance products and services in the United States, England, Canada, Bermuda, and the Cayman Islands. It operates through four segments: Retail, National Programs, Wholesale Brokerage, and Services. The Retail segment offers commercial packages, group medical, workers' compensation, property risk, and general liability insurance products; and group and individual life, accident, disability, health, hospitalization, medical, dental, and other ancillary insurance products, as well as risk management, loss control survey and analysis, consultancy, and claims processing services.

