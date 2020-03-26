UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Acquires 638,207 Shares of LYFT Inc (NASDAQ:LYFT)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in LYFT Inc (NASDAQ:LYFT) by 384.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 804,327 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after purchasing an additional 638,207 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned about 0.27% of LYFT worth $34,602,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of LYFT in the 1st quarter worth $39,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its stake in shares of LYFT by 723.0% in the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 823 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 723 shares during the last quarter. NWK Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of LYFT in the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in shares of LYFT by 36.0% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 838 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its stake in shares of LYFT by 41.4% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 976 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. 61.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other LYFT news, EVP Ran I. Makavy sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.63, for a total transaction of $609,450.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, General Counsel Kristin Sverchek sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.51, for a total value of $157,530.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 31,722 shares of company stock worth $1,391,061.

NASDAQ:LYFT traded up $1.99 on Thursday, reaching $29.94. 9,453,953 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,899,650. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.83. The firm has a market cap of $8.57 billion and a PE ratio of -0.56. LYFT Inc has a 12 month low of $14.56 and a 12 month high of $88.60.

LYFT (NASDAQ:LYFT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The ride-sharing company reported ($1.19) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.22) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $984.49 million. LYFT had a negative return on equity of 167.96% and a negative net margin of 71.96%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that LYFT Inc will post -4.17 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on LYFT shares. Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating on shares of LYFT in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on LYFT from $54.00 to $31.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Benchmark upgraded LYFT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. JMP Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $41.00 price target on shares of LYFT in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on LYFT from $85.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and thirty-three have issued a buy rating to the stock. LYFT currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $61.00.

Lyft, Inc operates a peer-to-peer marketplace for on-demand ridesharing in the United States and Canada. It provides Ridesharing Marketplace, which facilitates lead generation, billing and settlement, support, and related activities to enable drivers to provide their transportation services to riders.

