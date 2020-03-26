UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Acquires 749,288 Shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD) by 672.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 860,797 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 749,288 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned about 0.56% of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals worth $36,825,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of ACAD. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth approximately $1,660,000. Stifel Financial Corp bought a new position in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth approximately $227,000. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. raised its stake in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 170.6% in the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 970,250 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $34,919,000 after buying an additional 611,750 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 1.2% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 164,176 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,909,000 after buying an additional 1,961 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great Point Partners LLC raised its stake in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 46.0% in the third quarter. Great Point Partners LLC now owns 2,190,742 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $78,845,000 after buying an additional 690,742 shares in the last quarter. 96.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other ACADIA Pharmaceuticals news, Director Bros. Advisors Lp Baker purchased 1,050,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $33.30 per share, with a total value of $34,965,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Laura Brege sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.19, for a total transaction of $421,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $421,900. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 29.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of ACAD traded up $1.46 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $39.52. 1,052,476 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,453,612. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.92 billion, a P/E ratio of -24.70 and a beta of 2.38. The company has a quick ratio of 10.08, a current ratio of 10.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 12-month low of $21.56 and a 12-month high of $53.70. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $40.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $41.98.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $98.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $95.87 million. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 69.38% and a negative return on equity of 42.86%. As a group, research analysts predict that ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post -1.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BidaskClub raised ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 31st. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $75.00 price target (up from $70.00) on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price target on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Finally, Guggenheim assumed coverage on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.75.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of small molecule drugs that address unmet medical needs in central nervous system disorders. The company offers NUPLAZID (pimavanserin) for the treatment of hallucinations and delusions associated with Parkinson's disease psychosis.

