UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Boosts Stake in American Campus Communities, Inc. (NYSE:ACC)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in shares of American Campus Communities, Inc. (NYSE:ACC) by 10.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 770,864 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 72,625 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned about 0.56% of American Campus Communities worth $36,254,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in American Campus Communities by 96.8% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 551 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 271 shares in the last quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of American Campus Communities in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of American Campus Communities by 305.0% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 810 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 610 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new position in shares of American Campus Communities in the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Enterprise Financial Services Corp boosted its holdings in shares of American Campus Communities by 125.6% in the 4th quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp now owns 871 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 485 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.20% of the company’s stock.

ACC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Evercore ISI upgraded American Campus Communities from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research cut American Campus Communities from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.20.

Shares of ACC traded up $1.54 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $29.84. The stock had a trading volume of 2,630,869 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,152,269. The company’s 50-day moving average is $40.96 and its 200 day moving average is $45.78. American Campus Communities, Inc. has a 12-month low of $20.13 and a 12-month high of $50.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The company has a market capitalization of $3.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.73 and a beta of 0.46.

American Campus Communities (NYSE:ACC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.54). The company had revenue of $255.84 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $239.82 million. American Campus Communities had a net margin of 9.01% and a return on equity of 2.77%. The company’s revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.72 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that American Campus Communities, Inc. will post 2.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About American Campus Communities

American Campus Communities, Inc is the largest owner, manager and developer of high-quality student housing communities in the United States. The company is a fully integrated, self-managed and self-administered equity real estate investment trust (REIT) with expertise in the design, finance, development, construction management and operational management of student housing properties.

