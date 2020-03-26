UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Buys 112,213 Shares of Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC) by 10.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,213,787 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 112,213 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned about 1.00% of Equity Commonwealth worth $39,849,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of Equity Commonwealth by 4,303.7% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,189 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,162 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank bought a new stake in shares of Equity Commonwealth in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its position in shares of Equity Commonwealth by 26.6% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,574 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 541 shares during the period. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Equity Commonwealth in the third quarter valued at approximately $87,000. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Equity Commonwealth by 167.5% in the fourth quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 3,734 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $122,000 after acquiring an additional 2,338 shares during the period. 97.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on EQC shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Equity Commonwealth from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. ValuEngine cut Equity Commonwealth from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th.

In other news, Director Gerald A. Spector bought 100,000 shares of Equity Commonwealth stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $28.84 per share, with a total value of $2,884,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 26,215 shares in the company, valued at $756,040.60. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of EQC traded up $1.14 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $32.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,356,864 shares, compared to its average volume of 905,908. Equity Commonwealth has a one year low of $27.62 and a one year high of $34.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 75.91 and a current ratio of 75.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.86 billion, a PE ratio of 8.28 and a beta of 0.31. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $31.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.30.

Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $25.99 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.84 million. Equity Commonwealth had a return on equity of 15.13% and a net margin of 385.36%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 39.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.21 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Equity Commonwealth will post 0.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Equity Commonwealth Company Profile

Equity Commonwealth (NYSE: EQC) is a Chicago based, internally managed and self-advised real estate investment trust (REIT) with commercial office properties in the United States. As of December 31, 2018, EQC's portfolio comprised 10 properties and 5.1 million square feet.

