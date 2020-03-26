UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Buys 1,955,673 Shares of Caesars Entertainment Co. (NASDAQ:CZR)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Caesars Entertainment Co. (NASDAQ:CZR) by 338.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,532,661 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,955,673 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned about 0.37% of Caesars Entertainment worth $34,444,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Icahn Carl C boosted its position in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 15.1% during the third quarter. Icahn Carl C now owns 114,250,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,332,166,000 after buying an additional 15,000,000 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 31.0% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 26,277,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $357,372,000 after purchasing an additional 6,216,629 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 92.3% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 12,697,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,689,000 after purchasing an additional 6,095,830 shares during the period. MUFG Securities EMEA plc purchased a new stake in shares of Caesars Entertainment in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,807,000. Finally, Beryl Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 162.3% in the fourth quarter. Beryl Capital Management LLC now owns 2,156,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,322,000 after purchasing an additional 1,333,964 shares during the period.

Get Caesars Entertainment alerts:

Caesars Entertainment stock traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $7.04. 20,457,594 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,069,525. The business has a fifty day moving average of $11.28 and a 200 day moving average of $12.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.39, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.26. The firm has a market cap of $4.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.98 and a beta of 1.28. Caesars Entertainment Co. has a 12-month low of $3.22 and a 12-month high of $14.73.

Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.36). The company had revenue of $2.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.13 billion. Caesars Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 21.85% and a negative net margin of 13.67%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.15) EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Caesars Entertainment Co. will post -0.07 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. BidaskClub lowered Caesars Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 20th. UBS Group boosted their price target on Caesars Entertainment from $12.00 to $13.75 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Caesars Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. TheStreet upgraded Caesars Entertainment from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Caesars Entertainment from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.42.

Caesars Entertainment Company Profile

Caesars Entertainment Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides casino-entertainment and hospitality services in the United States and internationally. The company operates 39,000 slot machines and 2,700 table games, as well as other games comprising keno, poker, and race and sports books; and approximately 180 buffets, restaurants, bars, nightclubs, and lounges located throughout its casinos, as well as banquets and room service.

Recommended Story: What is a recession?

Receive News & Ratings for Caesars Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caesars Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.