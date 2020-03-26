UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Buys 35,613 Shares of Westrock Co (NYSE:WRK)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in Westrock Co (NYSE:WRK) by 4.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 862,142 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 35,613 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned about 0.33% of Westrock worth $36,995,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. bought a new stake in Westrock in the fourth quarter worth approximately $205,000. Marshall Wace LLP grew its stake in Westrock by 2,680.1% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 341,615 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $14,660,000 after acquiring an additional 329,327 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. grew its stake in Westrock by 135.6% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 940,403 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $40,353,000 after acquiring an additional 541,258 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Westrock by 57.8% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,945,677 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $126,399,000 after acquiring an additional 1,079,514 shares during the period. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Westrock by 798.8% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 36,733 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,574,000 after acquiring an additional 32,646 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on WRK shares. TheStreet raised Westrock from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 31st. BNP Paribas started coverage on Westrock in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $48.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co raised Westrock from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $52.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. ValuEngine raised Westrock from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Westrock in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $48.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.00.

Shares of WRK traded up $2.04 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $28.39. The stock had a trading volume of 3,203,848 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,176,470. The firm has a market cap of $6.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.53 and a beta of 1.75. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $33.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $37.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 0.80. Westrock Co has a 52 week low of $21.50 and a 52 week high of $44.39.

Westrock (NYSE:WRK) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The basic materials company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $4.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.38 billion. Westrock had a net margin of 4.69% and a return on equity of 8.23%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.83 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Westrock Co will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th were paid a $0.465 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $1.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.55%. Westrock’s payout ratio is presently 46.73%.

About Westrock

WestRock Company manufactures and sells paper and packaging solutions for the consumer and corrugated markets in North America, South America, Europe, Australia, and Asia. The company operates through three segments: Corrugated Packaging, Consumer Packaging, and Land and Development. The Corrugated Packaging segment produces containerboards, corrugated sheets, corrugated packaging, and preprinted linerboards for consumer and industrial products manufacturers, and corrugated box manufacturers.

