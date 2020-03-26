UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Buys 38,696 Shares of CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in shares of CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) by 4.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,006,725 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 38,696 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned about 0.52% of CubeSmart worth $31,692,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC increased its holdings in CubeSmart by 40.9% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 19,546,681 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $615,331,000 after buying an additional 5,678,273 shares during the period. PGGM Investments increased its holdings in CubeSmart by 61.7% in the 4th quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 7,105,428 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $223,679,000 after buying an additional 2,710,022 shares during the period. Boston Partners bought a new stake in CubeSmart in the 3rd quarter valued at $80,499,000. Echo Street Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in CubeSmart by 110.5% in the 4th quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC now owns 2,397,446 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $75,472,000 after buying an additional 1,258,651 shares during the period. Finally, Brookfield Public Securities Group LLC increased its holdings in CubeSmart by 55.4% in the 4th quarter. Brookfield Public Securities Group LLC now owns 3,376,736 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $106,300,000 after buying an additional 1,203,900 shares during the period. 99.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get CubeSmart alerts:

CUBE has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CubeSmart from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, March 16th. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of CubeSmart from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Bank of America lowered shares of CubeSmart from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $36.00 target price on shares of CubeSmart in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lowered shares of CubeSmart from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $28.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.00.

Shares of CUBE traded up $1.26 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $25.50. The stock had a trading volume of 2,280,830 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,161,424. The company’s fifty day moving average is $29.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 0.42 and a quick ratio of 0.42. CubeSmart has a 52 week low of $19.61 and a 52 week high of $36.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.69, a P/E/G ratio of 4.55 and a beta of 0.25.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 1st will be issued a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.18%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 31st. CubeSmart’s payout ratio is 78.11%.

About CubeSmart

CubeSmart is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. The Company's self-storage properties are designed to offer affordable, easily accessible and secure storage space for residential and commercial customers. According to the 2019 Self-Storage Almanac, CubeSmart is one of the top three owners and operators of self-storage properties in the United States.

Read More: Stocks Increasing Dividends

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CUBE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE).

Receive News & Ratings for CubeSmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CubeSmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.