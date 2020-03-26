UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Buys 45,233 Shares of KKR & Co Inc (NYSE:KKR)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in KKR & Co Inc (NYSE:KKR) by 3.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,288,167 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 45,233 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned approximately 0.23% of KKR & Co Inc worth $37,576,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in KKR. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its holdings in shares of KKR & Co Inc by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 34,320 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,001,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Stelac Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of KKR & Co Inc by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Stelac Advisory Services LLC now owns 14,229 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $415,000 after purchasing an additional 541 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of KKR & Co Inc by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 77,755 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,267,000 after purchasing an additional 798 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. increased its holdings in shares of KKR & Co Inc by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 61,877 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,805,000 after purchasing an additional 877 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of KKR & Co Inc by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,800 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $373,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. 77.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other KKR & Co Inc news, major shareholder Phorm Investors L.P. Kkr bought 1,250,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $4.00 per share, for a total transaction of $5,000,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Robert H. Lewin bought 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $28.38 per share, with a total value of $1,419,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 54,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,532,520. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 39.34% of the company’s stock.

KKR has been the topic of several research reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on KKR & Co Inc in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America reduced their target price on KKR & Co Inc from $28.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research cut KKR & Co Inc from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their target price on KKR & Co Inc from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Oppenheimer initiated coverage on KKR & Co Inc in a report on Sunday, February 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $43.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.23.

KKR traded up $1.60 on Thursday, hitting $25.60. The company had a trading volume of 8,307,964 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,434,520. The company has a market cap of $12.19 billion, a PE ratio of 7.23, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.72. KKR & Co Inc has a 12-month low of $15.55 and a 12-month high of $34.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.77.

KKR & Co Inc (NYSE:KKR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The asset manager reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $490.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $477.15 million. KKR & Co Inc had a return on equity of 4.24% and a net margin of 47.50%. The firm’s revenue was down 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.55 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that KKR & Co Inc will post 2.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 25th. Investors of record on Monday, February 10th were given a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 7th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.95%. KKR & Co Inc’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.94%.

KKR & Co Inc Profile

KKR & Co L.P. is a private equity and real estate investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It specializes in acquisitions, leveraged buyouts, management buyouts, credit special situations, growth equity, mature, mezzanine, distressed, turnaround, lower middle market and middle market investments.

