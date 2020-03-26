UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Buys 69,612 Shares of Mosaic Co (NYSE:MOS)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in shares of Mosaic Co (NYSE:MOS) by 4.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,492,978 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 69,612 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned 0.39% of Mosaic worth $32,308,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in Mosaic by 86.4% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,197 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 555 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in Mosaic by 292.5% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,260 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 939 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Mosaic by 879.5% during the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,675 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 1,504 shares in the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Mosaic during the fourth quarter worth $92,000. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its holdings in Mosaic by 5,268.8% during the fourth quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 4,993 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $108,000 after buying an additional 4,900 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.90% of the company’s stock.

MOS has been the subject of several recent research reports. UBS Group decreased their price target on Mosaic from $25.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 13th. Citigroup cut Mosaic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $29.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Friday, February 14th. TheStreet cut Mosaic from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price objective on shares of Mosaic in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, CIBC started coverage on Mosaic in a research report on Friday, February 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.87.

Shares of NYSE MOS traded down $0.15 during trading on Thursday, reaching $10.72. 7,391,214 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,372,077. Mosaic Co has a 52-week low of $6.50 and a 52-week high of $28.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The company has a 50-day moving average of $15.56 and a 200-day moving average of $19.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 1.70.

Mosaic (NYSE:MOS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The basic materials company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.24). The firm had revenue of $2.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.93 billion. Mosaic had a negative net margin of 11.98% and a positive return on equity of 0.65%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.77 EPS. Analysts expect that Mosaic Co will post 0.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Bruce M. Bodine acquired 5,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $12.44 per share, with a total value of $68,420.00. Also, Director Oscar Bernardes acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $10.40 per share, for a total transaction of $52,000.00. Insiders have purchased a total of 27,500 shares of company stock worth $320,810 in the last three months. 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Mosaic Company Profile

The Mosaic Company, through its subsidiaries, produces and markets concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Phosphates, Potash, and International Distribution. It owns and operates mines, which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients, such as diammonium phosphate, monoammonium phosphate, and ammoniated phosphate products; and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients primarily under the Biofos and Nexfos brand names.

