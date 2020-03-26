UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Cuts Holdings in Twilio Inc (NYSE:TWLO)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. decreased its position in Twilio Inc (NYSE:TWLO) by 97.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 423,632 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 14,221,363 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned about 0.31% of Twilio worth $41,635,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TWLO. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co purchased a new stake in shares of Twilio during the third quarter worth about $10,996,000. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Twilio by 2.9% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 32,889 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,616,000 after purchasing an additional 919 shares in the last quarter. Generation Investment Management LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Twilio during the third quarter worth about $102,522,000. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. boosted its position in Twilio by 30.8% during the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 764,045 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $84,014,000 after acquiring an additional 179,808 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in Twilio by 4.9% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 197,770 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $21,747,000 after acquiring an additional 9,250 shares during the last quarter. 86.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, General Counsel Karyn Smith sold 4,523 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.36, for a total transaction of $521,773.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jeff Lawson sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.32, for a total transaction of $4,176,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 132,480 shares of company stock worth $15,222,339. Company insiders own 10.85% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on TWLO. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price target on shares of Twilio from $155.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Twilio from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $140.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Thursday. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Twilio from $127.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price target on shares of Twilio in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Twilio from $145.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $139.29.

Shares of TWLO stock traded up $3.86 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $100.69. The company had a trading volume of 3,633,011 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,681,414. The company’s fifty day moving average is $107.49 and its 200 day moving average is $107.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 8.34 and a quick ratio of 8.34. Twilio Inc has a fifty-two week low of $68.06 and a fifty-two week high of $151.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.63 billion, a PE ratio of -43.21 and a beta of 1.10.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The technology company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.40. Twilio had a negative net margin of 27.07% and a negative return on equity of 5.39%. The firm had revenue of $331.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $312.85 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.04 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 62.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Twilio Inc will post -1.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Twilio Company Profile

Twilio Inc provides a cloud communications platform that enables developers to build, scale, and operate communications within software applications in the United States and internationally. The company's programmable communications cloud provides a set of application programming interfaces that enable developers to embed voice, messaging, and video capabilities into their applications.

