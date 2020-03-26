UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Decreases Stock Position in Huntington Ingalls Industries Inc (NYSE:HII)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. reduced its position in Huntington Ingalls Industries Inc (NYSE:HII) by 19.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 160,168 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 38,977 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned approximately 0.39% of Huntington Ingalls Industries worth $40,183,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp increased its position in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 1.6% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,373,559 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $714,486,000 after buying an additional 54,696 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 11.4% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,359,521 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $842,837,000 after buying an additional 345,138 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 660,678 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $165,751,000 after buying an additional 26,382 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its position in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 615,649 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $154,466,000 after buying an additional 24,446 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 16.8% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 550,894 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $138,208,000 after buying an additional 79,250 shares during the last quarter. 87.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group reduced their price target on Huntington Ingalls Industries from $310.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Huntington Ingalls Industries from $296.00 to $284.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Cowen cut Huntington Ingalls Industries from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $280.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup cut Huntington Ingalls Industries from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Huntington Ingalls Industries has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $281.29.

In other Huntington Ingalls Industries news, Director Thomas C. Schievelbein acquired 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $207.92 per share, with a total value of $831,680.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 2,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $437,047.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Jerri F. Dickseski sold 1,874 shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $268.69, for a total value of $503,525.06. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 30,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,098,316.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 5,038 shares of company stock valued at $1,192,198 in the last three months. 2.76% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE HII traded up $17.85 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $195.29. The company had a trading volume of 429,789 shares, compared to its average volume of 446,522. The company has a market capitalization of $6.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.72 and a beta of 1.29. Huntington Ingalls Industries Inc has a 1 year low of $147.14 and a 1 year high of $279.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $214.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $234.82.

Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE:HII) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The aerospace company reported $4.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.20 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $2.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.32 billion. Huntington Ingalls Industries had a return on equity of 35.78% and a net margin of 6.17%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $4.94 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Huntington Ingalls Industries Inc will post 20.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 13th. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th were paid a dividend of $1.03 per share. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 27th. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s dividend payout ratio is 29.41%.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Company Profile

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc engages in the designing, building, overhauling, and repairing military ships in the United States. It operates through three segments: Ingalls Shipbuilding, Newport News Shipbuilding, and Technical Solutions. The company is involved in the design and construction of non-nuclear ships comprising amphibious assault ships that include deck amphibious ships and transport dock ships; surface combatants; and national security cutters for the U.S.

