UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Grows Stake in ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN) by 5.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 413,568 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,324 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned about 0.70% of ManpowerGroup worth $40,157,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in ManpowerGroup by 13.1% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,581,207 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $236,154,000 after purchasing an additional 298,112 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management grew its holdings in ManpowerGroup by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,316,029 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $224,886,000 after purchasing an additional 20,554 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in ManpowerGroup in the fourth quarter worth $85,839,000. FMR LLC grew its holdings in ManpowerGroup by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 499,620 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $48,513,000 after purchasing an additional 31,748 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in ManpowerGroup by 19.3% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 475,468 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $46,168,000 after purchasing an additional 76,856 shares during the last quarter. 93.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have issued reports on MAN. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of ManpowerGroup in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $96.00 price target on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of ManpowerGroup from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of ManpowerGroup from $101.00 to $73.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of ManpowerGroup from $95.00 to $67.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Finally, Barclays downgraded shares of ManpowerGroup from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $112.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. ManpowerGroup currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $87.10.

In related news, SVP Richard Buchband sold 5,089 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.17, for a total transaction of $509,765.13. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,303 shares in the company, valued at $831,711.51. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO John T. Mcginnis sold 13,724 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.11, for a total transaction of $1,373,909.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MAN traded down $0.40 on Thursday, hitting $57.23. 665,309 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 633,085. ManpowerGroup Inc. has a 1-year low of $49.57 and a 1-year high of $100.99. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $78.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $88.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.71.

ManpowerGroup (NYSE:MAN) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The business services provider reported $2.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $5.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.19 billion. ManpowerGroup had a net margin of 2.23% and a return on equity of 16.70%. On average, equities analysts predict that ManpowerGroup Inc. will post 6.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ManpowerGroup Company Profile

ManpowerGroup Inc provides workforce solutions and services in the Americas, Southern Europe, Northern Europe, and the Asia Pacific Middle East region. The company offers recruitment services, including permanent, temporary, and contract recruitment of professionals, as well as administrative and industrial positions under the Manpower and Experis brands.

