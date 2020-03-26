UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Grows Stake in Uniqure NV (NASDAQ:QURE)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Uniqure NV (NASDAQ:QURE) by 148.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 575,826 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 344,276 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned about 1.32% of Uniqure worth $41,264,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Redmile Group LLC grew its stake in Uniqure by 44.4% during the 3rd quarter. Redmile Group LLC now owns 2,410,125 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $94,863,000 after acquiring an additional 740,600 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in Uniqure by 11.4% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,361,992 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $312,580,000 after acquiring an additional 445,489 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in Uniqure during the 4th quarter valued at about $17,556,000. Eventide Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Uniqure by 92.3% during the 3rd quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC now owns 500,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $19,680,000 after acquiring an additional 240,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. grew its stake in Uniqure by 60.5% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 349,722 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $25,061,000 after acquiring an additional 131,861 shares in the last quarter. 78.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Uniqure alerts:

NASDAQ:QURE traded up $0.14 on Thursday, hitting $44.95. The stock had a trading volume of 383,878 shares, compared to its average volume of 475,439. The company has a quick ratio of 12.15, a current ratio of 12.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The stock has a market cap of $2.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.41 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $53.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $55.57. Uniqure NV has a 1-year low of $36.20 and a 1-year high of $82.49.

In other Uniqure news, CAO Christian Klemt sold 11,975 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.47, for a total value of $736,103.25. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 45,597 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,802,847.59. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Paula Soteropoulos sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.18, for a total transaction of $216,540.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,352 shares in the company, valued at $386,307.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 112,307 shares of company stock worth $6,946,134 over the last quarter. 2.91% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

QURE has been the subject of several research reports. ValuEngine raised shares of Uniqure from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. BidaskClub raised shares of Uniqure from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Chardan Capital dropped their price objective on shares of Uniqure from $125.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price objective (up previously from $67.00) on shares of Uniqure in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on shares of Uniqure in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Uniqure presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.25.

About Uniqure

uniQure N.V., a gene therapy company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of gene therapies in the Netherlands. It engages in developing AMT-061, a gene therapy that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of hemophilia B; AMT-060, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial to treat hemophilia B; AMT-130, a gene therapy for the treatment of Huntington's disease; and AMT-126, for the treatment of heart failure.

Featured Article: Initial Coin Offerings entail a high degree of risk

Receive News & Ratings for Uniqure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Uniqure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.