UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in shares of Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR) by 7.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 237,837 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 16,687 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned about 0.38% of Whirlpool worth $35,088,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in Whirlpool during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Whirlpool in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Americana Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Whirlpool in the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. West Bancorporation Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Whirlpool in the fourth quarter valued at about $55,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Whirlpool by 25.0% in the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. 99.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Michael F. Johnston sold 2,946 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.23, for a total transaction of $454,361.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $816,493.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Shengpo Wu purchased 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $113.00 per share, with a total value of $56,500.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,648 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $751,224. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on WHR. Deutsche Bank reduced their price target on shares of Whirlpool from $158.00 to $94.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Whirlpool from $129.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Whirlpool in a report on Wednesday. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Whirlpool in a report on Friday, December 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $165.00 price target on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Whirlpool from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $149.88.

Shares of NYSE:WHR traded up $0.81 during trading on Thursday, reaching $83.20. The stock had a trading volume of 1,914,969 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,162,564. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $126.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $144.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The stock has a market cap of $5.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.51, a PEG ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 1.75. Whirlpool Co. has a fifty-two week low of $64.00 and a fifty-two week high of $163.64.

Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 27th. The company reported $4.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.30 by $0.61. The business had revenue of $5.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.52 billion. Whirlpool had a net margin of 5.80% and a return on equity of 26.57%. The company’s revenue was down 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $4.75 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Whirlpool Co. will post 14.99 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th were given a $1.20 dividend. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.77%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 27th. Whirlpool’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.00%.

Whirlpool Corporation manufactures and markets home appliances and related products. It operates through four segments: North America; Europe, Middle East and Africa; Latin America; and Asia. The company's principal products include refrigerators, freezers, ice makers, and refrigerator water filters; laundry appliances and related laundry accessories; cooking appliances and other small domestic appliances; and dishwasher appliances and related accessories.

