UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Grows Stock Position in Packaging Corp Of America (NYSE:PKG)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in Packaging Corp Of America (NYSE:PKG) by 7.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 370,890 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 26,168 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned approximately 0.39% of Packaging Corp Of America worth $41,536,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Whittier Trust Co. increased its holdings in Packaging Corp Of America by 383.3% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 725 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 575 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Packaging Corp Of America during the 4th quarter valued at about $85,000. Robecosam AG increased its holdings in Packaging Corp Of America by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. Robecosam AG now owns 10,541 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 771 shares during the period. Vestcor Investment Management Corp purchased a new position in Packaging Corp Of America during the 4th quarter valued at about $184,000. Finally, Financial Counselors Inc. purchased a new position in Packaging Corp Of America during the 4th quarter valued at about $205,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.92% of the company’s stock.

Get Packaging Corp Of America alerts:

Shares of PKG stock traded up $7.44 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $87.27. 1,004,051 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,045,335. Packaging Corp Of America has a 1 year low of $71.05 and a 1 year high of $114.78. The company’s 50 day moving average is $93.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $104.49. The company has a current ratio of 3.42, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market cap of $8.05 billion, a PE ratio of 11.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.60.

Packaging Corp Of America (NYSE:PKG) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The industrial products company reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.01. Packaging Corp Of America had a return on equity of 24.57% and a net margin of 10.00%. The firm had revenue of $1.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.70 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.17 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Packaging Corp Of America will post 5.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 12th. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.62%. Packaging Corp Of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.31%.

In other news, Director Robert C. Lyons bought 1,000 shares of Packaging Corp Of America stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $96.88 per share, for a total transaction of $96,880.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 9,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $887,808.32. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on PKG. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating on shares of Packaging Corp Of America in a report on Friday, January 31st. Citigroup reduced their price target on Packaging Corp Of America from $108.00 to $98.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Argus upgraded Packaging Corp Of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $118.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Packaging Corp Of America from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $116.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on Packaging Corp Of America in a report on Monday, December 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $118.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $107.79.

About Packaging Corp Of America

Packaging Corporation of America manufactures and sells containerboard and corrugated packaging products primarily in the United States. The company's Packaging segment offers various corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers used to protect and transport manufactured goods; multi-color boxes and displays that help to merchandise the packaged product in retail locations; and honeycomb protective packaging products.

Featured Article: CD Ladder

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PKG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Packaging Corp Of America (NYSE:PKG).

Receive News & Ratings for Packaging Corp Of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Packaging Corp Of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.