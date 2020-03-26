UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Has $31.41 Million Stock Holdings in Healthcare Trust Of America Inc (NYSE:HTA)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Healthcare Trust Of America Inc (NYSE:HTA) by 7.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,037,260 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 84,293 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned approximately 0.50% of Healthcare Trust Of America worth $31,408,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Healthcare Trust Of America in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new position in shares of Healthcare Trust Of America in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Allworth Financial LP bought a new position in shares of Healthcare Trust Of America in the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of Healthcare Trust Of America by 153.6% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,458 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 883 shares during the period. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in shares of Healthcare Trust Of America by 32.9% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,263 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 560 shares during the period.

Shares of HTA stock traded up $1.70 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $24.54. 2,273,450 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,843,672. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $30.13. Healthcare Trust Of America Inc has a 1-year low of $20.61 and a 1-year high of $34.22. The company has a market cap of $5.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 175.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.99 and a beta of 0.38.

Healthcare Trust Of America (NYSE:HTA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.38). The company had revenue of $176.31 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $177.01 million. Healthcare Trust Of America had a return on equity of 1.59% and a net margin of 4.36%. Equities research analysts expect that Healthcare Trust Of America Inc will post 1.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 2nd will be paid a $0.315 dividend. This represents a $1.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 1st. Healthcare Trust Of America’s dividend payout ratio is currently 76.83%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Healthcare Trust Of America from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $33.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Healthcare Trust Of America from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. BTIG Research cut Healthcare Trust Of America from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price target on shares of Healthcare Trust Of America in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Healthcare Trust Of America from $30.00 to $24.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Healthcare Trust Of America presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.40.

In related news, CEO Scott D. Peters sold 195,000 shares of Healthcare Trust Of America stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.32, for a total value of $5,717,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 455,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,341,714.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Vicki U. Booth acquired 1,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $29.05 per share, for a total transaction of $50,837.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 12,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $356,443.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Healthcare Trust of America, Inc (NYSE: HTA) is the largest dedicated owner and operator of MOBs in the United States, comprising approximately 23.2 million square feet of GLA, with $6.8 billion invested primarily in MOBs. HTA provides real estate infrastructure for the integrated delivery of healthcare services in highly-desirable locations.

