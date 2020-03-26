UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Has $32.33 Million Stock Holdings in Kosmos Energy Ltd (NYSE:KOS)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in Kosmos Energy Ltd (NYSE:KOS) by 1,180.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,671,632 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,228,826 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned about 1.41% of Kosmos Energy worth $32,328,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of KOS. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in Kosmos Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Sfmg LLC acquired a new stake in Kosmos Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $66,000. M&T Bank Corp acquired a new stake in Kosmos Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Signition LP acquired a new stake in Kosmos Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $115,000. Finally, Machina Capital S.A.S. acquired a new stake in Kosmos Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $134,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.62% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Andrew G. Inglis bought 300,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1.06 per share, with a total value of $318,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,127,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,255,673.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Richard Ryan Clark bought 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1.15 per share, for a total transaction of $28,750.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 564,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $649,187.65. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 385,000 shares of company stock worth $454,350 in the last ninety days. 3.76% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

KOS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James cut shares of Kosmos Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Kosmos Energy from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $7.00 to $1.10 in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Kosmos Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 21st. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of Kosmos Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $9.00 to $4.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Kosmos Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Kosmos Energy has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.76.

Shares of NYSE:KOS traded up $0.03 during trading on Thursday, reaching $1.01. The stock had a trading volume of 16,044,228 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,794,470. Kosmos Energy Ltd has a 52 week low of $0.50 and a 52 week high of $7.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $328.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.21 and a beta of 2.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.34.

Kosmos Energy (NYSE:KOS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.02. Kosmos Energy had a negative net margin of 3.69% and a negative return on equity of 2.44%. The company had revenue of $460.22 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $435.30 million. On average, analysts forecast that Kosmos Energy Ltd will post -0.54 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 5th will be given a dividend of $0.0452 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 4th. This represents a $0.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 17.90%. This is a positive change from Kosmos Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. Kosmos Energy’s payout ratio is -360.00%.

Kosmos Energy

Kosmos Energy Ltd., a deepwater independent oil and gas exploration and production company, focuses along the Atlantic Margins. Its primary assets include production offshore Ghana, Equatorial Guinea, and U.S. Gulf of Mexico, as well as a gas development offshore Mauritania and Senegal. The company also maintains an exploration program balanced between proven basin infrastructure-led exploration, emerging basins, and frontier basins.

