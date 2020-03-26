UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Has $32.92 Million Stock Position in Zayo Group Holdings Inc (NYSE:ZAYO)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in Zayo Group Holdings Inc (NYSE:ZAYO) by 7.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 950,165 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 62,258 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned about 0.40% of Zayo Group worth $32,923,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ZAYO. SWS Partners bought a new stake in shares of Zayo Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $2,313,000. J.P. Marvel Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zayo Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $2,658,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zayo Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Andra AP fonden increased its holdings in shares of Zayo Group by 6.3% during the third quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 144,300 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,892,000 after acquiring an additional 8,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Zayo Group by 6.5% during the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 62,202 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,109,000 after acquiring an additional 3,800 shares in the last quarter. 95.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Zayo Group stock remained flat at $$34.99 during trading on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $34.96 and its 200 day moving average is $34.46. Zayo Group Holdings Inc has a twelve month low of $27.04 and a twelve month high of $35.01. The company has a market cap of $8.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.65, a P/E/G ratio of 22.67 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.23.

Zayo Group (NYSE:ZAYO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The technology company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.08. Zayo Group had a return on equity of 13.03% and a net margin of 6.83%. The business had revenue of $653.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $640.13 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.13 earnings per share. Zayo Group’s revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Zayo Group Holdings Inc will post 0.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Matt Steinfort sold 9,018 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.66, for a total transaction of $312,563.88. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 83,616 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,898,130.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Sandra Mays sold 3,902 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.66, for a total value of $135,243.32. Following the sale, the insider now owns 72,114 shares in the company, valued at $2,499,471.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 72,792 shares of company stock worth $2,532,463. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on ZAYO. ValuEngine upgraded Zayo Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $35.00 price target on shares of Zayo Group in a report on Sunday, February 9th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.62.

Zayo Group Company Profile

Zayo Group Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides bandwidth infrastructure solutions for the communications industry in the United States, Canada, and Europe. The company operates in six segments: Fiber Solutions, Transport, Enterprise Networks, Zayo Colocation (zColo), Allstream, and Other.

