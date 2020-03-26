UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Has $34.47 Million Holdings in Hudson Pacific Properties Inc (NYSE:HPP)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in Hudson Pacific Properties Inc (NYSE:HPP) by 4.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 915,513 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 42,957 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned approximately 0.59% of Hudson Pacific Properties worth $34,469,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Quantum Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Advisor Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties by 19.9% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 1,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 299 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $73,000.

Get Hudson Pacific Properties alerts:

A number of research firms recently weighed in on HPP. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hudson Pacific Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Hudson Pacific Properties from $34.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. ValuEngine upgraded Hudson Pacific Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Mizuho assumed coverage on Hudson Pacific Properties in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price objective on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.57.

Shares of NYSE HPP traded up $1.78 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $23.29. The company had a trading volume of 2,648,366 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,454,167. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25. Hudson Pacific Properties Inc has a one year low of $16.14 and a one year high of $38.81. The firm has a market cap of $2.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 86.26, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.81. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.34.

Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE:HPP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.44). Hudson Pacific Properties had a return on equity of 1.21% and a net margin of 5.52%. The company had revenue of $193.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $215.22 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.49 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Hudson Pacific Properties Inc will post 2.15 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 30th. Investors of record on Friday, March 20th will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.29%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 19th. Hudson Pacific Properties’s payout ratio is currently 49.26%.

In related news, Director Ted R. Antenucci purchased 15,625 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $31.92 per share, for a total transaction of $498,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 58,281 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,860,329.52. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Jonathan M. Glaser purchased 75,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $21.24 per share, for a total transaction of $1,603,620.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 128,581 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,731,060.44. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 103,125 shares of company stock worth $2,402,010 in the last 90 days. 1.95% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hudson Pacific Properties Company Profile

Hudson Pacific Properties is a visionary real estate investment trust that owns and operates more than 17 million square feet of marquee office and studio properties. Focused on premier West Coast epicenters of innovation, media and technology, its anchor tenants include Fortune 500 and leading growth companies such as Netflix, Google, Square, Uber, NFL Enterprises and more.

Recommended Story: When is a capital gain realized?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HPP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hudson Pacific Properties Inc (NYSE:HPP).

Receive News & Ratings for Hudson Pacific Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hudson Pacific Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.