UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Has $34.79 Million Position in Mylan NV (NASDAQ:MYL)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Mylan NV (NASDAQ:MYL) by 4.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,730,682 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 73,179 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned about 0.34% of Mylan worth $34,787,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MYL. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Mylan by 16.9% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 522,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,796,000 after purchasing an additional 75,655 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Mylan by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 22,959,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $454,143,000 after purchasing an additional 547,356 shares in the last quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Mylan by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 432,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,552,000 after purchasing an additional 1,129 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Mylan by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,500,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,689,000 after purchasing an additional 103,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covington Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Mylan in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,047,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.42% of the company’s stock.

Get Mylan alerts:

NASDAQ:MYL traded up $0.61 on Thursday, hitting $15.54. 6,579,214 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,692,610. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 518.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.75. Mylan NV has a 52 week low of $12.75 and a 52 week high of $28.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.21. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $18.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.30.

Mylan (NASDAQ:MYL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $3.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.22 billion. Mylan had a return on equity of 19.35% and a net margin of 0.15%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.30 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Mylan NV will post 4.43 earnings per share for the current year.

MYL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Mylan from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Mylan in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. Cfra upgraded shares of Mylan to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Mylan from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, SunTrust Banks reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target on shares of Mylan in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.37.

In other Mylan news, insider Paul Campbell sold 11,611 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total transaction of $267,053.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 37,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $851,552. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

Mylan Profile

Mylan N.V., together with its subsidiaries, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, and distributes generic, branded-generic, brand-name, and over-the-counter (OTC) pharmaceutical products in North America, Europe, and internationally. It offers active pharmaceutical ingredients and finished dosage forms; and antiretroviral medicines to treat HIV/AIDS.

Featured Article: Trading Options- What is a Strangle?

Receive News & Ratings for Mylan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mylan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.