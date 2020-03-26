UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Has $35.16 Million Stock Position in Targa Resources Corp (NYSE:TRGP)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in Targa Resources Corp (NYSE:TRGP) by 4.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 861,114 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 33,296 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned approximately 0.37% of Targa Resources worth $35,159,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in TRGP. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Targa Resources by 274.3% during the fourth quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 25,024 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,022,000 after purchasing an additional 18,338 shares during the period. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co acquired a new stake in shares of Targa Resources during the third quarter worth approximately $980,000. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Targa Resources by 146.4% during the fourth quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 8,415 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $344,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Targa Resources during the third quarter worth approximately $282,000. Finally, CFM Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Targa Resources during the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,176,000. Institutional investors own 90.85% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on TRGP. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Targa Resources from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 28th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Targa Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. SunTrust Banks cut their price objective on shares of Targa Resources from to in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Barclays lowered shares of Targa Resources from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Targa Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.59.

Shares of NYSE:TRGP traded down $0.53 during trading on Thursday, reaching $7.65. The stock had a trading volume of 6,119,146 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,822,416. Targa Resources Corp has a 52 week low of $3.66 and a 52 week high of $43.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.31 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.21.

Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The pipeline company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.21. Targa Resources had a negative net margin of 2.41% and a negative return on equity of 0.37%. The company had revenue of $2.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.28 billion. On average, analysts forecast that Targa Resources Corp will post -0.19 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Rene R. Joyce sold 160,000 shares of Targa Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.00, for a total value of $1,120,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 281,820 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,972,740. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.86% of the company’s stock.

Targa Resources Corp., together with its subsidiary, Targa Resources Partners LP, owns, operates, acquires, and develops a portfolio of midstream energy assets in North America. It operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Marketing. The company engages in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, and selling natural gas; storing, fractionating, treating, transporting, and selling natural gas liquids (NGL) and NGL products, including services to liquefied petroleum gas exporters; gathering, storing, terminaling, and selling crude oil; and storing, terminaling, and selling refined petroleum products.

