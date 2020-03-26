UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Has $36.62 Million Stock Position in OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lowered its position in shares of OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE) by 4.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 823,516 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 40,394 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned 0.41% of OGE Energy worth $36,622,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its position in OGE Energy by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 35,046 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,559,000 after acquiring an additional 2,879 shares during the last quarter. 6 Meridian boosted its position in OGE Energy by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 13,230 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $588,000 after acquiring an additional 517 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in OGE Energy by 3,210.2% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 422,452 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $19,171,000 after acquiring an additional 409,690 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in OGE Energy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,150,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of OGE Energy by 63.5% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 811,102 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $36,070,000 after purchasing an additional 315,063 shares in the last quarter. 66.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get OGE Energy alerts:

OGE traded up $2.31 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $31.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,290,299 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,705,303. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.65. The firm has a market cap of $5.41 billion, a PE ratio of 14.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.71. The company’s 50-day moving average is $38.67 and its 200-day moving average is $42.55. OGE Energy Corp. has a 52 week low of $23.00 and a 52 week high of $46.43.

OGE Energy (NYSE:OGE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $472.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $540.31 million. OGE Energy had a return on equity of 10.64% and a net margin of 19.43%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.27 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that OGE Energy Corp. will post 2.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 10th will be given a dividend of $0.3875 per share. This represents a $1.55 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 8th. OGE Energy’s payout ratio is 71.76%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on OGE. Zacks Investment Research upgraded OGE Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Bank of America cut OGE Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $46.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price objective on OGE Energy from $46.00 to $42.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Barclays dropped their price objective on OGE Energy from $38.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Evercore ISI reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on shares of OGE Energy in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. OGE Energy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.00.

In other news, VP Andrea M. Dennis acquired 1,010 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $31.51 per share, for a total transaction of $31,825.10. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 3,366 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $106,062.66. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.49% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

OGE Energy Profile

OGE Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy and energy services provider that provides physical delivery and related services for electricity and natural gas primarily in the south central United States. It operates in two segments, Electric Utility and Natural Gas Midstream Operations.

Recommended Story: Coverage Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for OGE Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OGE Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.