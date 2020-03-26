UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Has $38.15 Million Stock Position in E*TRADE Financial Corp (NASDAQ:ETFC)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in shares of E*TRADE Financial Corp (NASDAQ:ETFC) by 3.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 840,770 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,648 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned 0.34% of E*TRADE Financial worth $38,146,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in E*TRADE Financial in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA boosted its stake in E*TRADE Financial by 1,478.9% in the fourth quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 562 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in E*TRADE Financial in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in E*TRADE Financial by 327.9% in the fourth quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 706 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 541 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. acquired a new stake in E*TRADE Financial in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. 85.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Rodger A. Lawson sold 32,634 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.53, for a total transaction of $1,453,192.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 84,915 shares in the company, valued at $3,781,264.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Michael John Curcio sold 2,030 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.30, for a total value of $93,989.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 116,791 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,407,423.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

E*TRADE Financial stock traded up $1.91 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $35.79. The stock had a trading volume of 5,814,527 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,829,670. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock has a market cap of $8.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.34 and a beta of 0.97. E*TRADE Financial Corp has a one year low of $25.76 and a one year high of $57.30. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.11.

E*TRADE Financial (NASDAQ:ETFC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.01. E*TRADE Financial had a return on equity of 17.09% and a net margin of 33.09%. The firm had revenue of $679.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $672.06 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.06 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that E*TRADE Financial Corp will post 3.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 25th were given a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 24th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.56%. E*TRADE Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.90%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on E*TRADE Financial from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. ValuEngine raised E*TRADE Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Compass Point downgraded E*TRADE Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $52.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. JMP Securities downgraded E*TRADE Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $13.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded E*TRADE Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. E*TRADE Financial presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.27.

E*TRADE Financial Corporation, a financial services company, provides brokerage and related products and services for traders, investors, stock plan administrators and participants, and registered investment advisors (RIAs). It also offers investor-focused banking products, primarily sweep deposits to customers; clearing and settlement services; Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation insurance services; custody solutions to RIAs; other banking and cash management services; software and services for managing equity compensation plans to its corporate clients; retail futures transaction services; and investment advisory services.

