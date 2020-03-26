UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Has $38.95 Million Stock Holdings in Molson Coors Brewing Co (NYSE:TAP)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in Molson Coors Brewing Co (NYSE:TAP) by 2.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 722,535 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 20,507 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned 0.33% of Molson Coors Brewing worth $38,945,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of TAP. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA acquired a new stake in Molson Coors Brewing during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Busey Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Molson Coors Brewing during the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. S.A. Mason LLC acquired a new stake in Molson Coors Brewing during the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,000. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Molson Coors Brewing during the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp grew its stake in Molson Coors Brewing by 68.0% during the fourth quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 840 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the period. 79.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Molson Coors Brewing alerts:

TAP has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup decreased their target price on Molson Coors Brewing from $65.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Molson Coors Brewing from $56.00 to $43.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Guggenheim upgraded Molson Coors Brewing from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $58.00 to $49.00 in a report on Friday, March 20th. ValuEngine lowered Molson Coors Brewing from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $46.00 price target on shares of Molson Coors Brewing in a report on Monday, February 17th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.46.

In other Molson Coors Brewing news, Vice Chairman Peter H. Coors sold 67,079 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.22, for a total value of $3,435,786.38. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 311,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,978,488.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 2.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TAP traded up $1.08 on Thursday, reaching $38.62. 2,907,619 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,292,762. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock has a market cap of $8.11 billion, a PE ratio of 34.79, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.84. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $53.15. Molson Coors Brewing Co has a 52-week low of $34.01 and a 52-week high of $64.32.

Molson Coors Brewing (NYSE:TAP) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.24. Molson Coors Brewing had a return on equity of 7.15% and a net margin of 1.86%. The business had revenue of $2.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.48 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.84 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Molson Coors Brewing Co will post 3.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 9th were given a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 6th. Molson Coors Brewing’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.22%.

About Molson Coors Brewing

Molson Coors Brewing Company manufactures, markets, and sells beer and other malt beverage products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company sells various products under the Blue Moon, Coors Banquet, Coors Light, Miller Genuine Draft, Miller Lite, Hamm's, Icehouse, Keystone, Mickey's, Miller64, Miller High Life, Milwaukee's Best, Olde English, Steel Reserve, Grolsch, Hop Valley, Leinenkugel's, Peroni Nastro Azurro, Pilsner Urquell, Revolver, Saint Archer, Sol, Terrapin, Crispin, Smith & Forge, Arnold Palmer Spiked, Henry's Hard, Redd's, and Steel Reserve Alloy Series brands.

Featured Story: What is the Stochastic Momentum Index (SMI)?

Receive News & Ratings for Molson Coors Brewing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Molson Coors Brewing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.