UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Has $39.69 Million Position in Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO) by 314.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 534,247 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 405,229 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned 0.97% of Thor Industries worth $39,689,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of THO. Boston Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Thor Industries in the third quarter valued at about $119,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Thor Industries in the third quarter valued at about $795,000. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Thor Industries by 1.0% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 87,619 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,963,000 after buying an additional 867 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its stake in shares of Thor Industries by 80.1% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 24,375 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,381,000 after buying an additional 10,838 shares during the period. Finally, Man Group plc increased its stake in shares of Thor Industries by 1,089.6% in the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 135,614 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $7,681,000 after buying an additional 124,214 shares during the period. 99.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Thor Industries from $85.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. SunTrust Banks increased their price target on Thor Industries from $76.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. ValuEngine cut Thor Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Bank of America decreased their price target on Thor Industries from $47.00 to $45.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, Northcoast Research raised Thor Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $71.40.

Shares of Thor Industries stock traded up $4.46 on Thursday, hitting $45.88. 1,301,551 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,014,838. Thor Industries, Inc. has a one year low of $32.30 and a one year high of $89.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The company has a fifty day moving average of $67.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $66.25. The company has a market capitalization of $2.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.24 and a beta of 1.87.

Thor Industries (NYSE:THO) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 9th. The construction company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.10). Thor Industries had a net margin of 2.28% and a return on equity of 15.42%. The business had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.83 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.10) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 55.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Thor Industries, Inc. will post 5.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 2nd will be issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 1st. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.49%. Thor Industries’s payout ratio is currently 30.89%.

In other news, Director Jan Suwinski purchased 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $37.19 per share, for a total transaction of $74,380.00. 4.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Thor Industries Company Profile

Thor Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells recreational vehicles (RVs), and related parts and accessories primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Towable Recreational Vehicles and Motorized Recreational Vehicles. The company offers travel trailers under the Airstream Classic, International, Tommy Bahama, Flying Cloud, Sport, Basecamp, and Nest travel trade names, as well as Interstate series of Class B motorhomes; and gasoline and diesel Class A and Class C motorhomes under the Four Winds, Freedom Elite, Majestic, Hurricane, Chateau, Windsport, Axis, Vegas, Tuscany, Palazzo, Aria, Quantum, Compass, Gemini, and A.C.E trade names.

