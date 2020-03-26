UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Has $40.65 Million Position in Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd (NYSE:KL)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd (NYSE:KL) by 8.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 920,913 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 70,899 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned 0.44% of Kirkland Lake Gold worth $40,650,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Kirkland Lake Gold by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $436,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its position in Kirkland Lake Gold by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 5,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares during the period. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT boosted its position in shares of Kirkland Lake Gold by 10.8% in the fourth quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT now owns 5,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,000 after acquiring an additional 565 shares during the period. Optimum Investment Advisors boosted its position in shares of Kirkland Lake Gold by 31.6% in the fourth quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in shares of Kirkland Lake Gold by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 55,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,450,000 after acquiring an additional 623 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.11% of the company’s stock.

KL stock traded up $0.20 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $32.88. The stock had a trading volume of 2,727,654 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,426,802. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.45 and a beta of 0.32. Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd has a 52 week low of $18.02 and a 52 week high of $51.08. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.44.

Kirkland Lake Gold (NYSE:KL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $412.38 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $414.47 million. Kirkland Lake Gold had a return on equity of 36.90% and a net margin of 40.59%. Equities analysts forecast that Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd will post 3.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

KL has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Kirkland Lake Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Saturday, February 15th. Roth Capital reduced their price objective on Kirkland Lake Gold from to in a research report on Friday, February 21st. TD Securities raised Kirkland Lake Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. CIBC raised Kirkland Lake Gold from a “neutral” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Kirkland Lake Gold from $50.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.17.

Kirkland Lake Gold Profile

Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold properties. It owns and operates four underground gold mines, including the Macassa, Holt, and Taylor mines located in northeastern Ontario, Canada; and the Fosterville Mine located in Victoria, Australia, as well as three milling facilities in Canada and Australia.

